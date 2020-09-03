Hawaii Gov. David Ige to allow police reform measure to become law

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

KAILUA-KONA >> Hawaii Gov. David Ige plans to allow a bill to become law mandating the disclosure of the identities of county police officers who have been fired or suspended.

Ige does not intend to veto the bill, although he did not immediately say whether he would sign the legislation, West Hawaii Today reported Tuesday.

“Certainly, those that are not on the veto list, I’ll be allowing to become law without my signature or I will be signing,” Ige said, adding that he will announce his intentions at a later date.

The measure requires Hawaii’s four county police chiefs to disclose the names of officers following suspensions or discharge after any grievance procedure has concluded. The names will be disclosed in annual reports to the state Legislature.

The current form of the report submitted to lawmakers outlines misconduct, discipline and the conclusion of a grievance procedure. But it does not include a requirement to name the officers.

County police suspended or discharged this year are expected to be included in the next report to the Legislature, which is due by Jan. 31.

The bill also eliminates an exemption for county law enforcement officers under the Uniform Information Practices Act allowing the release of information retroactively upon request.

The measure additionally clarifies the power of the state law enforcement standards board to revoke certifications and requires the panel to make recommendations to the Legislature regarding policies and procedures, such as rules dictating the use of force.