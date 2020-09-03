comscore Hawaii Gov. David Ige to allow police reform measure to become law | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Gov. David Ige to allow police reform measure to become law

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige plans to allow a bill to become law mandating the disclosure of the identities of county police officers who have been fired or suspended. Read more

