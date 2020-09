Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Make-A-Wish Hawaii has announced the addition of three members to its 22-person volunteer board of directors. The trio will assist the nonprofit in fundraising, philanthropy and community awareness efforts to support its vision of granting life-changing wishes to every eligible child in Hawaii fighting a critical illness.

>> Tiffany Vara, an Army Medical Service Corps veteran, is a volunteer and advocate for children and families. She has served on the state Council for Developmental Disabilities. Vara’s youngest daughter died after suffering a brain injury.

>> Dr. Greg Yim is a physician practicing general pediatrics and pediatric neurology at Gregory K. Yim, M.D. LLC and Wind­ward Pediatrics Inc. He has referred many patients to Make-A-Wish Hawaii.

>> Mike Rompel has been a Domino’s Pizza manager and franchisee for nearly 30 years. He currently serves on the board of trustees at Island Pacific Academy and has partnered with Make-A-Wish Hawaii for years.

