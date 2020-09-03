VIDEO: Defense Secretary Mark Esper and several World War II veterans from Hawaii mark the 75th anniversary of war’s end
By William Cole
Today
Updated 11:39 p.m.
Video courtesy The 75th Commemoration of the End of WWII
Rifle salute by Marine detachment. End of WW2 ceremonies aboard the USS Missouri.
Former U.S. Army B-25 Bomber pilot Col. Jack DeTour walked around B-25 Mitchell “Old Glory” prior to a flight, Aug. 26, in Honolulu. DeTour, 98, was a B-25 pilot during World War II lives in Hawaii.
World War II veteran Wendell Newman spoke with U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, center, and Esper’s wife, Leah, at today’s 75th commemoration of the end of WWII.
The scene on the USS Missouri this morning.
A double rainbow was seen over the USS Missouri this morning.
B-29 bombers flew over the USS Missouri on Sept. 2, 1945, in Tokyo Bay.
A TBM Avenger made a smoke trail above the Arizona Memorial on Wednesday during end-of-World War II commemoration ceremonies featuring warbirds from the past, keynote speakers and a rifle salute by Marines, inset, aboard the USS Missouri.
Sailors aboard the USS Michael Murphy passed in review Wednesday during the 75th anniversary of the end-of-World War II ceremonies.
Lambert Wai, 99, Army veteran, with picture of his brother, Francis Wai, the only soldier of Chinese ancestry to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor. End of WW2 ceremonies aboard the USS Missouri.