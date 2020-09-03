comscore VIDEO: Defense Secretary Mark Esper and several World War II veterans from Hawaii mark the 75th anniversary of war’s end | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
VIDEO: Defense Secretary Mark Esper and several World War II veterans from Hawaii mark the 75th anniversary of war's end

  By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.

  • Video courtesy The 75th Commemoration of the End of WWII

  • September 2, 2020 CTY-Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Craig T. Kojima/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Rifle salute by Marine detachment. End of WW2 ceremonies aboard the USS Missouri.

  • JAMM AQUINO/ JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Former U.S. Army B-25 Bomber pilot Col. Jack DeTour walked around B-25 Mitchell “Old Glory” prior to a flight, Aug. 26, in Honolulu. DeTour, 98, was a B-25 pilot during World War II lives in Hawaii.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM World War II veteran Wendell Newman spoke with U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, center, and Esper’s wife, Leah, at today’s 75th commemoration of the end of WWII.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The scene on the USS Missouri this morning.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A double rainbow was seen over the USS Missouri this morning.

  • COURTESY U.S. NAVY B-29 bombers flew over the USS Missouri on Sept. 2, 1945, in Tokyo Bay.

  • Photos by Craig T. Kojima / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A TBM Avenger made a smoke trail above the Arizona Memorial on Wednesday during end-of-World War II commemoration ceremonies featuring warbirds from the past, keynote speakers and a rifle salute by Marines, inset, aboard the USS Missouri.

  • Photos by Craig T. Kojima / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Sailors aboard the USS Michael Murphy passed in review Wednesday during the 75th anniversary of the end-of-World War II ceremonies.

  • September 2, 2020 CTY-Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Craig T. Kojima/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Lambert Wai, 99, Army veteran, with picture of his brother, Francis Wai, the only soldier of Chinese ancestry to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor. End of WW2 ceremonies aboard the USS Missouri.

Coronavirus reduced the commemoration in Hawaii to local World War II veterans, and two warbird aerial parades over the weekend and today’s ceremony. Read more

