Ferd Lewis: McKenzie Milton’s Central Florida football career could stretch to seven years
- By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2019
Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton, left, stood beside fellow Mililani graduate Dillon Gabriel on the sideline during a game against Connecticut on Sept. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree