comscore Rockne Freitas honored for Oregon State career | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Rockne Freitas honored for Oregon State career

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Former NFL All-Pro and Oregon State lineman Rockne Freitas has been named to the 40th Oregon Sports Hall of Fame class, it was announced. Read more

Previous Story
Americans Li, Rogers pull off upsets at U.S. Open

Scroll Up