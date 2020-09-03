Rockne Freitas honored for Oregon State career

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Former NFL All-Pro and Oregon State lineman Rockne Freitas has been named to the 40th Oregon Sports Hall of Fame class, it was announced.

Freitas played for the Beavers in 1963-66 and was a member of the 1965 Rose Bowl team.

He is already a member of the Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame and Oregon State Athletics Hall of Fame.

He played for Detroit and Tampa Bay in the NFL. A Kamehameha Schools graduate and former chancellor at UH West Oahu, Freitas is retired.