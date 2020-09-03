Hawaii Beat | Sports Rockne Freitas honored for Oregon State career By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Former NFL All-Pro and Oregon State lineman Rockne Freitas has been named to the 40th Oregon Sports Hall of Fame class, it was announced. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Former NFL All-Pro and Oregon State lineman Rockne Freitas has been named to the 40th Oregon Sports Hall of Fame class, it was announced. Freitas played for the Beavers in 1963-66 and was a member of the 1965 Rose Bowl team. He is already a member of the Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame and Oregon State Athletics Hall of Fame. He played for Detroit and Tampa Bay in the NFL. A Kamehameha Schools graduate and former chancellor at UH West Oahu, Freitas is retired. Previous Story Americans Li, Rogers pull off upsets at U.S. Open