comscore University of Hawaii baseball players turn to long-distance work during Oahu shutdown | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii baseball players turn to long-distance work during Oahu shutdown

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER. / FEB. 21 Hawaii shortstop Kole Kaler tagged out Washington State’s Gianni Tomasi during a game on Feb. 21 at Les Murakami Stadium.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER. / FEB. 21

    Hawaii shortstop Kole Kaler tagged out Washington State’s Gianni Tomasi during a game on Feb. 21 at Les Murakami Stadium.

Each day, University of Hawaii shortstop Kole Kaler gets in a morning weight-lifting session, attends classes and then takes batting practice. Read more

Previous Story
Americans Li, Rogers pull off upsets at U.S. Open

Scroll Up