Facts of the Matter: Impact of ozone depends on its location around Earth

  • By Richard Brill, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Vehicles head inbound on South Broadway as polluted air obscures the view of the skyline of Denver from the south suburb of Englewood, Colo.

    Vehicles head inbound on South Broadway as polluted air obscures the view of the skyline of Denver from the south suburb of Englewood, Colo.

Ozone is present in extremely low concentrations throughout the Earth’s atmosphere. It is concentrated in the stratosphere, where it protects us from being fried by sunlight, and accumulates near the surface where sunlight forges it into the key ingredient of smog. Read more

