Hawaii News

Fake emails plague PUC’s review of Honua Ola Bioenergy project

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11 p.m.
  • COURTESY HONUA OLA BIOENERGY Honua Ola says its $474 million power plant in Pepeekeo, Hawaii, is 99% complete and will burn trees to produce energy.

The state Public Utilities Commission, which is being pressured to reconsider its decision to terminate the Honua Ola Bioenergy deal on the Big Island, said it has received fake emails supporting the project. Read more

