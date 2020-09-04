comscore Man, 27, charged with murder in death of fellow OCCC inmate | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man, 27, charged with murder in death of fellow OCCC inmate

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.

The Hawaii Department of the Attorney General has charged a 27-year-old inmate in connection with the deadly assault of a 62-year-old inmate at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in Kalihi. Read more

Previous Story
Side Street Kapahulu closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Scroll Up