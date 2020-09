Maui Ku‘ia Estate Chocolate has announced the promotion of Lisa Foth to vice president and general manager. Foth previously served as assistant general manager of the farm-to-bar chocolate factory. Foth joined MKEC as fulfillment director in March 2019.

