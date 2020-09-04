comscore Rearview Mirror: Remarkable island people aboard Missouri at end of World War II | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rearview Mirror: Remarkable island people aboard Missouri at end of World War II

  • By Bob Sigall
  • Today
  • Updated 11:23 p.m.
  • COURTESY US NAVY Above, the USS Missouri pulled into Tokyo Bay four days before the surrender ceremonies marking the end of World War II.

  • COURTESY US NAVY Following the 20-minute surrender ceremony, over 900 American planes flew over the USS Missouri in a show of strength.

This week is the 75th anniversary of V-J Day — Victory over Japan Day. In this, my 10th and last article in this series on the end of World War II, I look at some remarkable island people who were aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay that day to witness history in the making. Read more

