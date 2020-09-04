comscore University of Hawaii athletics extends TV rights deal with Spectrum | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii athletics extends TV rights deal with Spectrum

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The University of Hawaii has a new, more lucrative five-year TV rights extension with Spectrum but will have to deliver at least seven football games a year to earn the full $3.1 million yearly average. Read more

Previous Story
OG for 3: Anunoby beats buzzer to lift Raptors over Celtics

Scroll Up