Army says it needs Pohakuloa state-owned land for access at live-fire training area | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Army says it needs Pohakuloa state-owned land for access at live-fire training area

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018 Old buildings sit on the Army’s Pohakuloa Training Area on the Big Island.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018

    Old buildings sit on the Army’s Pohakuloa Training Area on the Big Island.

  • COURTESY LANCE CPL. JACOB WILSON / U.S. MARINE CORPS / MAY 15, 2019 A Hawaii-based Marine fires a shoulder-fired Javelin missile during Exercise Bougainville II on Range 20A, Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii island. Bougainville II is the second phase of pre-deployment training conducted by the battalion in order to enhance unit cohesion and combat readiness.

    COURTESY LANCE CPL. JACOB WILSON / U.S. MARINE CORPS / MAY 15, 2019

    A Hawaii-based Marine fires a shoulder-fired Javelin missile during Exercise Bougainville II on Range 20A, Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii island. Bougainville II is the second phase of pre-deployment training conducted by the battalion in order to enhance unit cohesion and combat readiness.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018 Above, Hawaiian cultural practitioners Clarence “Ku” Ching, left, and Mary Maxine Kahaulelio filed suit against the state Department of Land and Natural Resources in 2014 claiming the state breached its trust duties by failing to enforce the lease. The pair is seen on a hill overlooking Poha­kuloa on Hawaii island.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018

    Above, Hawaiian cultural practitioners Clarence “Ku” Ching, left, and Mary Maxine Kahaulelio filed suit against the state Department of Land and Natural Resources in 2014 claiming the state breached its trust duties by failing to enforce the lease. The pair is seen on a hill overlooking Poha­kuloa on Hawaii island.

The Army is preparing a lengthy “environmental impact statement” as it seeks to retain 23,000 acres of land it leases from the state at Pohakuloa Training Area that it said is key for military readiness in the Pacific, but also provides access to 110,000 acres of adjacent government-owned land at the sprawling training grounds. Read more

