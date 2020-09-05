Hawaii News | Vital Statistics Vital statistics: Aug. 14 to Aug. 27, 2020 By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. MARRIAGES Filed on Oahu, Aug. 27-Sept. 3 >> James Michael Abney and Tanya Messing Diskant >> Sheena Rose Agcaoili and Kahakuokapunawainoa Ray Kaleoha‘aha‘aokalani Wellbrock >> Orlando Xavier Carrasquillo and Julia Ann Turner >> Jamie Erin Clark and Andrew Michael Broughton >> Angel Sinuu Faumui and Clement Patrick Capelle Jr. >> Cheyanne Kailiki Florendo and Liveon Daniel Apala‘okaku‘umaka Simmons >> Aaron Andrew Gaudlitz and Gianna Maria Guadagni >> Kevin Tat Keong Lam and Lisa Iok Sam Lam >> Jessalyn Lai Quon Lau and Kenneth Christopher Lee >> Brandi Jerrica Lilinoe Lopez and Micah Hikari Platt >> Kaschka Leilani Kauai Miller and Adrien Lee Ailama Haaheo O Kuu Manao io Leleo Meyers >> Margaret Pham and Travis Thomas Toshio Dela Cruz Diaz >> Hoarai Josiah Pou and Maria Cristina Johnson >> Christopher James Ralston and Margot Laure Claudine Lefebvre >> Arnold Alvarez Ronquillo and Annette Marie DesRochers >> Kevin Shigeo Sakuda and Luciane Yoshie Santos Silvia Hassumi >> Skyler Grey Seabourn and Holly Noelle Miller >> Brandon Shizuo Suyeoka and Kimberlee Sono Sasaki >> Mariah Merahi Kauakanilehua Tinay and Dillon Chandler Crump BIRTHS Filed on Oahu, Aug. 27-Sept. 3 >> Rita-Makamae Ku‘uleialoha’okalahui Ah Mook Sang >> Haze Herman Ares Keli‘ikinolua Aki Martin >> Anne Meria Barbaria >> Janell Lucita Boaz >> Kena Mae Call >> Ellie Madison Cortez Castillo >> Heaven Atama Chee-Manuia >> Emilio Rueben Davalos >> Ferrah Adele Donovan >> Stevie Rose Lu‘ukia Dowsett Lareau >> Caiden Josiah Duncan >> Drexton Jayzen Ka‘eu Guillermo-Caseria >> Zion Keli‘iohohiaokawai Hanohano >> Levi Fisher Ishikawa >> Caspian Kahanuola Kamalii >> Luna Aria Mahaffey >> Jack Elliot Morales >> Rhyce Takeo Morihara >> Charlotte Naomi Pookela Nakamura >> Taimane Alexie Mahina‘O‘kapua Naone >> Izabella Hope Pagtulingan >> Knight Mika‘ele Anthony Peyton >> Mase Matthew Kana Polendey >> Ivy Grace Prue >> Sienna Lana‘i Purner >> Sage Deanne Ka‘ulawena Sakoda >> Miles Richard Scherman >> Rhiannon-Joan LaVerne Sun Scott >> Sawyer Shingo Shimizu >> Doris Ocean Talbott >> Lainey Rebecca Thrasher >> Eloise Noelani Thumann >> Brielle Airi Tsutsui >> Uyaral Angel Tulga >> Ever-Rose Kanoelani Tynanes >> Kaliko Chosen-Bryant Viloria >> Vidia Veah Kabntsais Vue >> Joseph Keoki Takeo Wu >> Hunter-Ray Kanae‘okaua‘i‘iki Young >> Grace Malie Yuen >> Chloe Gwen Zoller Previous Story Labor Day weekend to test Oahu’s ‘social gathering’ ban