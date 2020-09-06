comscore On Politics: With Hawaii Gov. David Ige floundering, Legislature takes a more active role | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | On Politics

On Politics: With Hawaii Gov. David Ige floundering, Legislature takes a more active role

  • By Richard Borreca Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 7:05 p.m.
  • STAR ADVERTISER Gov. David Ige, left, and House Speaker Scott Saiki spoke at a news conference in January to present the 2020 Joint Legislative Package.

    STAR ADVERTISER

    Gov. David Ige, left, and House Speaker Scott Saiki spoke at a news conference in January to present the 2020 Joint Legislative Package.

In the time before COVID-19, back in January, Hawaii’s government leaders were looking at what they called “a historic collaboration.” Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Hawaiian Air needs a lift

Scroll Up