Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Who is looking forward to a vacation? We all could use a respite from the monotony of our new pandemic reality. But taking a trip is simply not feasible or safe for us right now. Read more

Who is looking forward to a vacation? We all could use a respite from the monotony of our new pandemic reality. But taking a trip is simply not feasible or safe for us right now.

However, a 2014 study from Cornell University in New York demonstrated that you can still derive a lot of pleasure from planning and anticipating an experience like a dream vacation. Everyone’s taste in travel varies, but we all have at least one bucket list destination. Plant enthusiasts often like to visit places with unique ecosystems and exotic floras, such as the far-off nation of Brunei.

Situated on the northern coast of the world’s third-­largest island, Borneo, this country is a jewel of biodiversity in a bleak sea of forest degradation. The Indonesian/Malaysian controlled portion of this island is heavily impacted by logging, palm oil production and forest fires. Unfortunately only 50% of all forests on the island remains untouched.

Brunei is small — 2,226 square miles — but around 50% of its forests are protected. It is one, if not the only, country in Southeast Asia that has not developed a logging industry. Also, slash-and-burn agriculture has been banned.

This country provides a haven for some of the oldest primary forests found on the planet. Primary forests have no evidence of ­human activity and all ecological processes remain intact.

There are an estimated 15,000 species of vascular plants — all plants excluding mosses — in Brunei’s forests and swamps. One of those species stands out: Dillenia suffruticosa, or simpoh ayer. Its blossom is the national flower of Brunei.

Dillenia suffruticosa is a large shrub/treelet that can grow to about 20-23 feet tall with deep taproots. The presence of this species is often thought to indicate the presence of fresh water underground.

This treelet’s large, leathery, oval leaves can range from 6 inches to a full foot long. These leaves are used by tailorbirds to construct their nests. As their name implies tailorbirds sew the leaves together into pouches which provide ample space for their whole family.

Also, locals use these leaves to wrap food in a similar fashion to Hawaiians’ use of ti leaves.

The main attraction of this plant are its eye-catching flowers and unique fruits. The 3- to 4-inch blossoms of this tree are bright yellow with cream-colored stamen. They only last about a day. While the flowers are ephemeral, they are produced in generous quantities. Bees frequent these flowers and are their main pollinator. After pollination every flower turns into a curious, purple star-shaped fruit.

These fruits open in the early morning to expose seeds that are covered in a bright red aril (covering). These seeds are a guaranteed favorite for bulbuls and other birds.

Growing at home

While this tree is small enough to consider growing in a pot, it is probably better to enjoy it in your yard.

Simpoh ayer usually grows along forest margins and in swamp conditions, but it is suited to soils rich in clay or sand. It thrives in areas with plenty of sunlight.

Dillenias are seldom seen at local vendors but can be purchased online. It grows best from seed, but it can be propagated from cuttings.

A 2017 study focusing on production of this species suggests the use of either 0.2% naphthalene acetic acid or 0.1% indole acetic acid instead of commercially available rooting hormones.

Currently, this species does not pose a threat to our native ecosystem based on the Hawaii Pacific Weed Risk Assessment.

Jesse Adams and Tim Kroessig are both botanists at the Harold L. Lyon Arboretum, where they work to catalogue, propagate and conserve the plant diversity found there.