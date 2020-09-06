comscore Hawaii educator and activist Maya Soetoro-Ng and five local creatives foster hope in troubled times | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii educator and activist Maya Soetoro-Ng and five local creatives foster hope in troubled times

  • COURTESY PHOTOS Loretta Chen and Gregory Loui.

  • COURTESY PHOTOS / STAR-ADVERTISER Baz Cumberbatch, Sheila Walters Matsuda and Maya Sotero Ng.

  • COURTESY LORETTA CHEN / THE PEACE STUDIO Loretta Chen’s offering to the Peace Studio is “My Little Red Dot,” an ani-mated film based on a short story about a little fish who doesn’t fit in.

  • COURTESY BAZ CUMBERBATCH / THE PEACE STUDIO Maui-based artist Baz Cumberbatch used banana leaves and palm fronds to create an oceanscape called “From the Sky to the Sea.”

As COVID-19 and calls for racial justice roil the nation, the Peace Studio, a project co-founded by Hawaii educator and activist Maya Soetoro-Ng, is calling on artists and creatives to calm the mind and inspire peaceful solutions to those and other world problems. Read more

