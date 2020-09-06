Hawaii educator and activist Maya Soetoro-Ng and five local creatives foster hope in troubled times
- By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY PHOTOS
Loretta Chen and Gregory Loui.
COURTESY PHOTOS / STAR-ADVERTISER
Baz Cumberbatch, Sheila Walters Matsuda and Maya Sotero Ng.
COURTESY LORETTA CHEN / THE PEACE STUDIO
Loretta Chen’s offering to the Peace Studio is “My Little Red Dot,” an ani-mated film based on a short story about a little fish who doesn’t fit in.
-
COURTESY BAZ CUMBERBATCH / THE PEACE STUDIO
Maui-based artist Baz Cumberbatch used banana leaves and palm fronds to create an oceanscape called “From the Sky to the Sea.”
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree