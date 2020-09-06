Features | K-Drama K-Drama: Na-young takes daytrip with Se-jun on ‘That’s the Way It Is’ By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser Today Updated 12:21 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! This week’s synopses. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. This week’s synopses “That’s the Way It Is” Episode 27 6:40 p.m. today Na-young goes on a daytrip with Se-jun. Everything was going well until Se-jun tells her he wants to break up. Soo-mi brings up marriage to Min-ho and feels dejected when he tells her he wants to remain faithful to his deceased wife. Episode 28 7:45 p.m. today Yoo-ri’s mother visits Se-hyun’s. She gets upset at how her daughter is living. Sook-kyung finds out Soo-mi’s feelings for Min-ho. Sook-kyung doubts Soo-mi’s true feelings. “Teacher Oh Soon-nam” Episodes 25-26 7:45 p.m. Monday Yoo-na chides Hwa-ran for inviting Se-hee. Soon-nam is upset at seeing the two acting so nonchalantly. Se-hee tells Soon-nam about her feelings for Yoo-min. Episodes 27-28 7:45 p.m. Tuesday Doo-mul is caught off guard when reporters recognize him as Jeokhyunjae. Soon-nam tries to return things to the way they were. Worried for Soon-nam, Doo-mul investigates Soon-nam’s new business idea. Sun-joo invites Yoo-min home, making Bong-cheol upset. “Scouting Report” (KBS drama special) Episode 1 7:45 p.m. Wednesday A former baseball player named Kyung-woo, who is now a recruiter, finds himself on the other side of the sports. Through encounters with people, he reminisces about his past. “Live Like That” (KBS drama special) Episode 1 7:45 p.m. Thursday A retired cop who hits bottom ends up working as a security guard at a complex. He runs into a convicted felon he put away while he was a cop. He ends up on the other end of the stick in a twist of fate. “Return of Bok Dan-ji” Episodes 117-118 7:45 p.m. Friday Dan-ji sees shocking video sent by Jae-in. Seo-jin’s mom visits Jae-in at his hospital and holds his hand. Seo-jin’s mother is at the risk of being arrested. Episodes 119-120 7:45 p.m. Saturday Seo-jin and Jae-in are at the police station. Jae-in reveals the truth. Dan-ji sees a wooden block falling on Sung-hyun. She pledges revenge on Seo-jin. Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com. Previous Story After a long slumber, U.S. cinemas awaken on pivotal Labor Day weekend