K-Drama: Na-young takes daytrip with Se-jun on ‘That’s the Way It Is’

This week’s synopses

“That’s the Way It Is”

Episode 27

6:40 p.m. today

Na-young goes on a daytrip with Se-jun. Everything was going well until Se-jun tells her he wants to break up. Soo-mi brings up marriage to Min-ho and feels dejected when he tells her he wants to remain faithful to his deceased wife.

Episode 28

7:45 p.m. today

Yoo-ri’s mother visits Se-hyun’s. She gets upset at how her daughter is living. Sook-kyung finds out Soo-mi’s feelings for Min-ho. Sook-kyung doubts Soo-mi’s true feelings.

“Teacher Oh Soon-nam”

Episodes 25-26

7:45 p.m. Monday

Yoo-na chides Hwa-ran for inviting Se-hee. Soon-nam is upset at seeing the two acting so nonchalantly. Se-hee tells Soon-nam about her feelings for Yoo-min.

Episodes 27-28

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Doo-mul is caught off guard when reporters recognize him as Jeokhyunjae. Soon-nam tries to return things to the way they were. Worried for Soon-nam, Doo-mul investigates Soon-nam’s new business idea. Sun-joo invites Yoo-min home, making Bong-cheol upset.

“Scouting Report” (KBS drama special)

Episode 1

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

A former baseball player named Kyung-woo, who is now a recruiter, finds himself on the other side of the sports. Through encounters with people, he reminisces about his past.

“Live Like That” (KBS drama special)

Episode 1

7:45 p.m. Thursday

A retired cop who hits bottom ends up working as a security guard at a complex. He runs into a convicted felon he put away while he was a cop. He ends up on the other end of the stick in a twist of fate.

“Return of Bok Dan-ji”

Episodes 117-118

7:45 p.m. Friday

Dan-ji sees shocking video sent by Jae-in. Seo-jin’s mom visits Jae-in at his hospital and holds his hand. Seo-jin’s mother is at the risk of being arrested.

Episodes 119-120

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Seo-jin and Jae-in are at the police station. Jae-in reveals the truth. Dan-ji sees a wooden block falling on Sung-hyun. She pledges revenge on Seo-jin.

