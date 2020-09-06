comscore Manoa Valley Theatre, Bamboo Ridge Press benefit spotlights author Cathy Song | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Manoa Valley Theatre, Bamboo Ridge Press benefit spotlights author Cathy Song

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Cathy Song

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Cathy Song

Award-winning writer Cathy Song will lend her gently compelling voice to Bamboo Ridge Press and Manoa Valley Theatre this weekend, but there will be a new rhythm to her words. Read more

