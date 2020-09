Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“Five Minutes (That’s a Lot of Time) (No, It’s Not) (Yes, It Is)”

By Liz Garton Scanlon and Audrey Vernick

How long is five minutes? Is it a lot of time or not? Follow a boy and find out that time is relative, based on what you’re doing! Sometimes five minutes feels like forever, and sometimes like no time at all. Ages 3-6

“The Cartoon Guide to Algebra”

By Larry Gonick

All of the algebra essentials, including linear equations, polynomials, quadratic equations and graphing techniques. Ages 13 and up