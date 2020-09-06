On the scene with Eden Lee Murray
- By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:21 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY EDEN LEE MURRAY
Eden Lee Murray, pictured in costume, starred as Falstaff in the Hawaii Shakespeare Festival’s virtual production of “The Merry Wives of Windsor.”
-
COURTESY EDEN LEE MURRAY
Eden Lee Murray starred as Falstaff in the Hawaii Shakespeare Festival’s virtual production of “The Merry Wives of Windsor.”
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree