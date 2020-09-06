comscore On the scene with Eden Lee Murray | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
On the scene with Eden Lee Murray

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:21 a.m.
  Eden Lee Murray, pictured in costume, starred as Falstaff in the Hawaii Shakespeare Festival's virtual production of "The Merry Wives of Windsor."

    Eden Lee Murray, pictured in costume, starred as Falstaff in the Hawaii Shakespeare Festival’s virtual production of “The Merry Wives of Windsor.”

    Eden Lee Murray starred as Falstaff in the Hawaii Shakespeare Festival’s virtual production of “The Merry Wives of Windsor.”

Eden Lee Murray grew up in Kansas City, Mo., watching her mother perform with the Community Childrens Theatre. Murray was 4 when her mother asked her to pull the curtain open to start a performance. Read more

