Ex-Rainbow Wahine Maj Forsberg makes mark in WNBA landscape as league’s only female crew chief

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • SSTAR-ADVERTISER / 1996 Maj Forsberg, who came from Denmark and played for the Rainbow Wahine from 1996-2000, sat behind star BJ Itoman during her college career.

    Maj Forsberg, who came from Denmark and played for the Rainbow Wahine from 1996-2000, sat behind star BJ Itoman during her college career.

  • GETTY IMAGES Maj Forsberg has carved an impressive career as a referee in the WNBA, becoming the league’s only female crew chief.

    Maj Forsberg has carved an impressive career as a referee in the WNBA, becoming the league’s only female crew chief.

The University of Hawaii’s bench was where Maj Forsberg’s basketball dream seemed destined to meet its thwarted and logical end. Read more

