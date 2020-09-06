Former University of Hawaii receivers Marcus Kemp, John Ursua survive NFL cuts

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Former University of Hawaii receivers Marcus Kemp and John Ursua have secured spots on National Football League rosters.

Kemp, who re-signed with the Kansas City Chiefs last month, earned a place on their 53-player roster to open the 2020 season. For the second consecutive year, Ursua secured a spot with the Seattle Seahawks. Former UH punter Rigo Sanchez is with the Indianapolis Colts and linebacker Jahlani Tavai is with the Detroit Lions. Offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi is on the New York Jets’ reserve/opt-out list.

But the NFL’s cut-down day was less kind to others with Hawaii ties. Former UH players, wide receiver JoJo Ward and defensive back Trayvon Henderson, were released by Arizona and Cincinnati, respectively. Kansas City cut quarterback Jordan Ta‘amu (Pearl City High) and the Los Angeles Chargers cut nose tackle Breiden Fehoko (Farrington High).

Kemp, who begins his fourth year with the Chiefs, missed the 2020 season after suffering tears to the ACL, MCL and meniscus in his left knee during a preseason game. In March, his contract expired. But after completing intensive rehabilitation, Kemp’s knee was declared completely healed in June. After a tryout, he signed with the Chiefs last month, joining in the middle of training camp.

Kemp acknowledged it was challenging to enter camp during padded drills with an untested knee. But he impressed with his sure hands, route running, and special-teams tackling. “I’m glad I got through it, and I think it made me better,” Kemp said.

This past week, he received his Super Bowl ring. The ring contains 255 diamonds and 30 custom-cut rubies. “It’ll be in my safe,” he said. For now, he said, “I’m excited to get to work.”

Ursua, who was the Seahawks’ seventh-round pick in 2021, faced tough competition without the benefit of preseason games, which the NFL canceled because of the pandemic.

“At one point, we had 12 receivers,” Ursua said. “I was very, very nervous this time around. Last year, I was a bit more calm because I got to play in preseason games and kind of show what I could do. This year, I was super nervous this past week. I had a lot of stressful moments where I was unsure if what I was doing was enough.”

Ursua expressed gratitude when he learned he was on the opening roster.

“It’s like another draft day when you make the team,” Ursua said. “It’s pretty cool to have this day happen again. … I don’t know if people take it lightly because I’m not a big-name guy. But to make a team is a huge blessing and a huge reward. I was excited for it.”