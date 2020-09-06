Former University of Hawaii receivers Marcus Kemp, John Ursua survive NFL cuts
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marcus Kemp runs the ball during NFL football training camp on Aug. 5, 2019, in St. Joseph, Mo.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver John Ursua makes a catch during NFL football training camp on Aug. 14 in Renton, Wash.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree