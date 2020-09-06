comscore Former University of Hawaii receivers Marcus Kemp, John Ursua survive NFL cuts | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Former University of Hawaii receivers Marcus Kemp, John Ursua survive NFL cuts

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marcus Kemp runs the ball during NFL football training camp on Aug. 5, 2019, in St. Joseph, Mo.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marcus Kemp runs the ball during NFL football training camp on Aug. 5, 2019, in St. Joseph, Mo.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Seattle Seahawks wide receiver John Ursua makes a catch during NFL football training camp on Aug. 14 in Renton, Wash.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Seattle Seahawks wide receiver John Ursua makes a catch during NFL football training camp on Aug. 14 in Renton, Wash.

Former University of Hawaii receivers Marcus Kemp and John Ursua have secured spots on National Football League rosters. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio — Sept. 6, 2020
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up