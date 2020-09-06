comscore No rugby franchise for Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

No rugby franchise for Hawaii

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.

Kanaloa Hawaii Rugby Ltd. and Major League Rugby were unable to reach an agreement to put a franchise in Hawaii for the 2021 season, commissioner George Killebrew said. Read more

Television and radio — Sept. 6, 2020
