University of Hawaii football team trying to stay sharp mentally and physically

During these scrambled times, Hawaii football coach Todd Graham has maintained a sunny-side-up optimism.

But he admittedly was “bummed” when the pandemic led to the cancellations of the season-starting game at Arizona originally scheduled for a week ago and the past Saturday’s home opener against UCLA. The rest of the Warriors’ 2020 season is postponed with the hope of playing in the spring.

“You obviously can control what you can control, but still, man, for our fans, I sure am looking forward to leading the team out of the tunnel at Aloha Stadium,” Graham said, noting it will not be this semester “but there are great days ahead.”

While the Warriors cannot conduct full practices, they have kept fit with voluntary weight-lifting sessions and conditioning drills. The weight training is by appointment, with stations spaced wide apart and lifters wearing masks. The conditioning drills are conducted in small groups, each adhering to social-distancing recommendations.

Graham has stressed following state and school guidelines on health and safety.

“We want to play football,” Graham said. “To do that, we’ve got to make sure we do our part to get this thing, this fight, heading in the right direction. Hopefully, that’s happening.”

When concerns about the pandemic heightened in March — canceling in-person, football-related activities and moving classes to online instruction — the Warriors then went 15 weeks without training on campus. There were a few weeks in July when the Warriors were allowed to train, including walk-through sessions, but the season was postponed just ahead of the opening of training camp.

“We were right up to the day before starting practice, basically,” Graham said. “We’re using this as a learning experience. You control the things you can control. We are able to work our guys in terms of strength and conditioning in very, very small groups. We’re continuing to do that. I think that’s really a big deal for their mental health.”

Graham said position coaches continue to lead Zoom meetings. The Warriors are well versed in the concepts of the run-and-gun offense, which is rooted in the four-wide schemes of the past two seasons, and high-pressure defense.

“We spend a lot of time on the mental part of it,” Graham said. “I mean, you need to practice. Obviously, we can’t practice now. We can’t control that. Control the things you can control. That’s getting stronger in the weight room. That’s the conditioning, keeping your bodies in great shape. Doing the Zooms. Continue to prepare our knowledge mentally. And then academically. We’re going to get an education. We’re going to get a degree. We’re working toward that.”

Graham said the team’s collective grade-point average was 3.24 during the spring semester, and just over 3.0 in the summer.

“Our guys are working hard,” Graham said. “I’m really impressed with their commitment. They’re getting better every day.”

Graham said he is hopeful there will be a season during the spring semester.

“I think there’s a good chance of that happening,” Graham said. “We’re optimistic about that. … We’re looking forward to a spring season, and competing for a championship in the spring. That’s where our mind-set has been and what we’re doing.”