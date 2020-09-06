Signs of Hawaiian Life — Sept. 6, 2020
Tommy Driskill and Elena Tkachevh spotted a sign of home while on a trip to celebrate Tommy’s 30th birthday in Jimbaran Beach, Bali, in Febuary. Photo by Thomas Driskill.
Michael Sasano of Kapolei snapped this selfie at an Anna Miller’s location in Shinagawa, Japan, in June 2019.
While on a N&K Travel Service tour in Okinawa, Japan, in January, Linda Shimamoto, Ruby Saito and Flora Kaneshiro discovered Sam’s Maui restaurant in Naha. Photo by Diane Shiraki.
