comscore Column: The Pacific deterrence initiative is here, but what’s next? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: The Pacific deterrence initiative is here, but what’s next?

  • By Michael Walsh
  • Today
  • Updated 5:57 a.m.
  • Michael Walsh is a regional policy adviser who served on the Expert Work Group on the INDOPACOM Theater Redesign Study at the United States Army War College; the views expressed are his own.

    Michael Walsh is a regional policy adviser who served on the Expert Work Group on the INDOPACOM Theater Redesign Study at the United States Army War College; the views expressed are his own.

The Pacific islands is the United States’ gateway to Asia: Its proximity, strategic significance and enduring political ties present extraordinary opportunities. Read more

Previous Story
On Politics: With Hawaii Gov. David Ige floundering, Legislature takes a more active role

Scroll Up