Hawaiian homelands made available for renewable energy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaiian homelands made available for renewable energy

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.
  • COURTESY ANAHOLA SOLAR / 2015 Anahola Solar, a 12-megawatt solar farm, is developed on 53 acres of Department of Hawaiian Home Lands property along Kuhio Highway on Kauai.

The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is offering the use of four properties on three islands to developers interested in producing renewable energy. Read more

