comscore Editorial: Time running out for Census 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Time running out for Census 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The U.S. Census Bureau’s once-a-decade head count, which got underway in March, shortly before COVID-19 spread upended everyday life here, is slated to wrap up in about three weeks. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Save businesses before it’s too late

Scroll Up