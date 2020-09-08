The Weekly Eater: Hawaii garden connection spells victory for local restaurants
By Review by Nadine Kam, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
Updated 8:25 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Chef Jason Yamaguchi of Mugen restaurant works at Yogarden Hawaii with farmers Kelly Stern and Paul Izak. The chef partnered with the Waimanalo farmers to grow vegetables and fruits for Mugen, including the Tokyo turnips they are holding.