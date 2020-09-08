Does It Work: Cheap tool produces more healthful chip

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In 2017, I wrote about Mastrad TopChips chip maker for microwave ovens. At the time the item cost $12.99 to $17.95 and came with a small mandoline. During a recent trip to Daiso, I came across another micro­wave chip maker that cost just $1.50. Since I had found Mastrad’s chip maker to be a success, I wanted to see if Daiso’s affordable version would perform as well.

HOW IT WORKS

With the Mastrad method, sliced produce such as potatoes and apples are laid flat to cook, but Daiso’s gadget has 56 slots to stand up the cut pieces. This allows for cooking a lot more pieces at one time.

I used a mandoline (on its thinnest setting) to slice a russet potato, Okinawan sweet potato and smaller sweet potatoes. For the Mastrad, the size of the slices didn’t matter, but the slots in the Daiso limited the thickness and size of the slices. Too big and they would hang off the slots, too small and they would fall through them.

Once sliced, the pieces are patted dry and placed in the slots.

With each batch, I started by microwaving the slices for 3 minutes. That was enough for the sweet potatoes, which came out crispy but not as light as the russet potato since the Okinawan potato was so dense.

The russet chips took 6 minutes. I was worried I had burned them, but they tasted delicious and were still crispy a couple of hours later.

I also tried making zucchini chips, but that vegetable has too much moisture. The slices shriveled up and never got crisp, but the sweetness in each piece was intensified. They tasted good but would have been better with a crunch.

Many of the large Okinawan sweet potato slices shrunk to about a third of their original size. Interestingly, the smaller Okinawan sweet potato slices didn’t shrink as much; neither did the other sweet potatoes, which, after slicing, fit perfectly in the slots. The russet potato slices shrunk to about half their original size.

DOES IT WORK?

It depends on what you’re trying to turn into a chip.

PROS:

It’s only $1.50, and you can make about 80 chips with one medium-size potato. Best of all, it’s healthy — no fat or salt added! It’s easy to use, but don’t forget the potholders when removing it from the microwave.

And don’t worry if some of the slices hang off a little from the slots.

CONS:

When removing the tray from the microwave, some pieces that shrunk a lot fell right through the slots. Seasoning doesn’t stick too well, but you could always eat these chips with dip.

Cost and availability: I bought mine at the Pearl City Daiso for $1.50.

WORTH IT?

For $1.50? Of course!

