Hawaii State Art Museum loses lunch spot with Artizen closure

Artizen by MW, which for five years served breakfast and lunch in the picturesque downtown setting of the Hawaii State Art Museum, shut its doors for good Aug. 25.

The restaurant’s lease was set to expire Sept. 30, and in considering the economic uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic and the health and safety of staff and customers, the lease was not renewed. The closure came two days before the imposition of the state’s second stay-at-home order. At that point, the restaurant had been open for just three weeks following the first dining-room shutdown in March.

Artizen served elevated lunch fare reflective of its award-winning chef-owners, Michelle Karr-Ueoka and Wade Ueoka, the married couple who also own and run MW Restaurant.

Among popular items was the Nanban Chicken Sando, a sandwich with shredded cabbage, vinegar soy “dunk” and mentaiko tartar. Always in demand were an array of baked goods and desserts whipped up by Karr-Ueoka, noted as one of Hawaii’s top pastry chefs.

Other dishes, some borrowed from MW’s menu, included mochi-crusted fish over somen noodles, garlic-fried Jidori chicken, a smoked ono wrap, various salads and a salmon-ikura bowl.

Sous-chef Brandon Lee, who ran Artizen, said the restaurant reopened at the end of July, filling preorders and serving walk-in customers. He said only about 20% to 25% of business returned and called the impact of the pandemic on the restaurant “significant.”

“We were unable to open for a long period of time due to Artizen being located in HiSAM (the museum),” he said in an email.

Artizen’s four employees were laid off.

Lee said the restaurant had a regular following. Part of its charm, he said, was its setting. “The space was filled with artwork and had an outside area that guests could enjoy.”

Artizen’s final Instagram post stated that MW Restaurant might occasionally bring back Artizen favorites and advised checking MW’s Instagram page.

Meanwhile, MW, which hit the ground running on takeout after the pandemic hit, continues to offer extensive daily menus that include specials, baked goods and beverage specials. The restaurant also offers the occasional special menu. On Sept. 12 and 13, for instance, it lists a “Date Night” meal, Family “TV Dinner” and “Inspirations From My Grandparents” Dessert Box. Also find market items and frozen prepared dishes.

For a menu, go to mwrestaurant.com or @mwrestaurant on Instagram. Call 955-6505. MW Restaurant is at 1538 Kapiolani Blvd.

RESTAURANTS PERMANENTLY CLOSED

The effect of the pandemic on Hawaii’s restaurant industry hits home most strongly when reading through the names of establishments that have closed.

This list was compiled by Food-A-Go-Go, an online resource that provides updated information on restaurants, farms and food producers, with details on takeout and delivery options.

Food-A-Go-Go has added a list of restaurants that have permanently shut down since March. The list now numbers 44 closed restaurants statewide.

Denise Yamaguchi, executive director of the Hawai‘i Agricultural Foundation, which runs Food-A-Go-Go, said initial information on a closure may come from news reports or social media posts, but is cofirmed by contacting the restaurant.

Those that hope to reopen in better times are not placed on the “closed” list, but their individual Food-A-Go-Go entries note their status as “temporarily closed.”

To keep up with updates to the list, go to foodagogo.org. Restaurants may also update information directly to the site.

OAHU

>> Ahi Assassins

>> Artizen by MW

>> Brewseum

>> Chart House Waikiki

>> Dillingham Saimin

>> Fish Honolulu

>> Formaggio Wine Bar

>> Harpo’s Pizza and Pasta

>> HASR Bistro (Terry’s Place)

>> Italica Bar & Cafe

>> Jimbo Restaurant

>> Kaka‘ako Kitchen *

>> Kaneko Hannosuke

>> Kawailoa Tavern

>> Kobe Japanese Steak House *

>> Like Like Drive Inn

>> Miyako Japanese Restaurant

>> Malee Thai Restaurant

>> Monterey Bay Canners

>> Nobu Honolulu

>> Oceanarium, Alohilani Resort

>> Otoro Hawaii Fusion

>> Plantation Tavern

>> Pomaikai Ballrooms, Dole Cannery

>> Real Gastropub

>> Top of Waikiki

>> Uncle Clay’s House of Pure Aloha, Ala Moana Center

>> Uncle’s Fish Market & Grill, Pier 38

>> Viaggio Honolulu

>> Wang Chung’s

>> Yamagen

>> Zippy’s, Pearlridge Center

KAUAI

>> Art Cafe Hemingway

>> Kalaheo Steak & Ribs

>> Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Koloa

BIG ISLAND

>> Beijing Garden

>> Bongo Ben’s Island Cafe

>> Kailua Candy Co.

MAUI

>> Da Kitchen Kahului

>> Da Kitchen Kihei

>> Jini’s Curry — Fiji Indian Food

>> Maui Fish & Pasta

>> Rock & Brews, Paia

>> Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Lahaina

(NOTE:Plans to close Kaka‘ako Kitchen and Kobe Japanese Steak House were announced earlier in the year, and were not directly related to the pandemic.)