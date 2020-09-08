comscore Hawaii State Art Museum loses lunch spot with Artizen closure | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

Hawaii State Art Museum loses lunch spot with Artizen closure

  • By Joleen Oshiro joshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 8:25 p.m.

Artizen by MW, which for five years served breakfast and lunch in the picturesque downtown setting of the Hawaii State Art Museum, shut its doors for good Aug. 25. Read more

