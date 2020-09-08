Quickbites: Original Hawaii Oatcake, ‘Breaking the Kitchen Door’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

FAMED OATCAKE FINDS HOME AT 7-ELEVEN ON OAHU

The Original Hawaii Oatcake — which found fame in the bakery case at Starbucks — is now available at 7-Eleven stores.

The chewy, fruity oatcake was introduced last week at Oahu stores, along with a guava bar, macadamia- nut bar and a s’mores-style crispy rice bar.

It’s the oatcakes that have the storied history, made by Honolulu Baking Co. and sold for years at Starbucks. In 2019, baker Yuri McPhail brought them back, selling them for a short time in six-packs at Costco outlets, then by preorder at her Kakaako bakery.

Natalie Aczon, who handles sales and marketing, said the bakery also has a savory product line, new at 7-Elevens: Italian sausage and pepperoni pan pizza, vegetable pizza, potato salad and a nut-free pesto pasta salad.

Bite-size “oaties” with apricots and raisins have also been introduced at Jamba Juice stores.

TALK TO COVER GLASS CEILING FACING WOMEN IN RESTAURANT INDUSTRY

A panel of women in the food industry will take on the question of gender inequality in restaurants, in a talk-story session next week.

“Breaking the Kitchen Door,” will be held via Zoom at 5 p.m. Sept. 17.

“Less than 7% of head chefs and restaurant owners are women, yet 50% of all graduates from culinary school are women,” said Denise Yamaguchi, CEO of the Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival, which is hosting the event along with its digital content platform, HashiLife.com, and Les Dames d’Escoffier Hawai‘i Chapter, a nonprofit that supports women in the food-service professions.

“We hope this discussion sheds some light on why it’s easier to become a CEO than a head chef in our country and how we might be able to change this,” Yamaguchi said.

The discussion will be kicked off by Joanna James, producer, director and creator of the 2017 documentary, “A Fine Line,” which explored this issue. Those who register for the talk will be able to screen the documentary as well.

Panelists: Elizabeth Blau, CEO, Blau+Associates, a restaurant development company; Elizabeth Falkner, chef, author and artist; Jacqueline Lau, culinary specialist, Sysco Hawai‘i; Niki Nakayama, chef and owner, n/naka in Los Angeles; and Janice Wald Henderson, journalist.

Cost of the session is $10. Register online: hfwf.me.

