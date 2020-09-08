Rainbow Warriors, coach Todd Graham begin recruiting for 2022 class

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii football team has double vision in preparing for the future.

In addition to recruiting for the 2021 class, for the past week, NCAA Division I football teams also have been allowed to initiate phone and video contact with 2022 prospects who are juniors in high school.

“We’re on our way with 2022 (recruiting),” UH coach Todd Graham said.

The pandemic has created unique situations. The NCAA has granted an extra year of eligibility for fall-sport athletes. For the Mountain West Conference, of which UH is a football-only member, its players will retain this year’s class standing next year. That means UH quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, who is a third-year sophomore this semester, will be a fourth-year sophomore in 2021. The extra-year exemption could provide roster flexibility and ease the urgency in dealing with positions that might not be thinned for at least another year.

The Warriors also have been successful in navigating recruiting restrictions imposed because of the pandemic. “You can’t go on the road recruiting,” Graham said. “I think the dead period looks like it’ll be extended until October. We’re doing what we can through the phone and through evaluating film.”

The Warriors have secured several pledges from prospects vowing to sign on Dec. 16, the first day 2021 recruits may put their commitments in writing.

Graham has emphasized recruiting players from Hawaii high schools.

“I believe the most important (recruiting area) is here in the state of Hawaii,” Graham said, adding the other bases are “places where we have strong relationships.”

Graham and several of his assistant coaches have extensive recruiting ties in the Southwest, particularly in Texas and Louisiana.

“The key is we’re not just signing players,” Graham said, “we’re signing guys who fit our culture, fit who we are and where we want to go.”

Graham, who was hired as head coach in January, is implementing fast-paced schemes that were productive in previous stops. The run-and-gun offense is rooted in the four-wide offense the Warriors ran the past two seasons. The so-called “war dog” defense employs high-pressure tactics.

“Speed and explosive power,” Graham said of qualities in defensive players. “We want guys who can impact the quarterback. Guys who are explosive blitzers, great pass rushers, people that can go. People who are physical and can tackle and play football the way we think it ought to be played — and that’s with great speed, physicality and great speed. Difference makers.”

The wish list for offense, Graham said, includes “playmakers” at ball-handling positions and “guys who are explosive and athletic up front on the offensive line.”

Graham said the position a recruit plays in high school might change in college.