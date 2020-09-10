comscore Column: An era ends with passing of ‘Tuxedo Man’ Raymond K. Petry | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: An era ends with passing of ‘Tuxedo Man’ Raymond K. Petry

  • By Dylan P. Armstrong
  • Today
  • Updated 8:03 p.m.
  • Dylan P. Armstrong is a University of Hawaii-Manoa alumnus and current chairman of the Manoa Neighborhood Board.

    Dylan P. Armstrong is a University of Hawaii-Manoa alumnus and current chairman of the Manoa Neighborhood Board.

Generations of Oahu kamaaina observed the interesting and eccentric Mr. Raymond Kenneth Petry, known by several names, from “Mr. Peachtree” to “Tuxedo Man” to “Kailua Man.” On Aug. 22, Mr. Petry died in the night at a Manoa location where he had been staying. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Oahu’s modified lockdown also needs strategy

Scroll Up