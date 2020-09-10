comscore Forecast sees 11% drop for Hawaii tax revenue | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Forecast sees 11% drop for Hawaii tax revenue

  • By Audrey McAvoy Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii tax revenue — severely depleted because of the coronavirus pandemic — will likely decline 11% this fiscal year if tourists begin to return to the islands by mid-November, an advisory panel for the governor and lawmakers said Wednesday. Read more

