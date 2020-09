Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Minatoishi Architects has a hire and promotion:

>> Reese Fujimoto has joined the company as head of the accounting department. He has eight years of banking and accounting experience.

>> Angelica Terrazas has been promoted to administrative manager. She oversees administrative functions to ensure efficient productivity and organization

