comscore Ferd Lewis: Tony Akpan loses home and business in an instant | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Tony Akpan loses home and business in an instant

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY AKPAN FAMILY A <a href="http://gofundme.com" target="_blank">gofundme.com</a> account titled “Fire ravaged family needs our help” has been set up for Tony Akpan and his wife.

    COURTESY AKPAN FAMILY

    A gofundme.com account titled “Fire ravaged family needs our help” has been set up for Tony Akpan and his wife.

After surveying for the umpteenth time the charred remains of what was once his home and what was left of the family business after a wildfire tore through Ashland, Ore., on Tuesday, Nkeruwem “Tony” Akpan felt yet another surge of anguish. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio — Sept. 9, 2020

Scroll Up