Former University of Hawaii receiver John Ursua clears waivers and joins Seattle’s practice squad

It took 24 hours for former University of Hawaii receiver John Ursua to return to the Seattle Seahawks.

He is hopeful it also will not be long before he returns to the Seahawks’ active roster.

A day after being released, Ursua cleared waivers and signed a deal to join the Seahawks’ practice squad. Per the NFL agreement, a practice-squad player with fewer than two years of experience will earn $8,400 a week. Ursua was Seattle’s seventh-round draft pick in 2019.

“It was a tough few days, but I think this will light thunder under me,” Ursua said. “I’m hungrier than before. I’m going to keep pushing through.”

Ursua experienced a hiccup in the middle of training camp when he was held out of a couple of practices after tweaking a hamstring. He appeared to play well the rest of camp. This past Saturday, he survived the final cuts and was named to the 53-player active roster.

But with a bit of gamesmanship, the Seahawks summoned Ursua on Monday night to notify him he would be placed on waivers the next day. The move came after most NFL teams had set their rosters, giving the Seahawks an advantage at signing Ursua to the practice squad. Although the Seahawks were open about their strategy, Ursua still was admittedly frustrated.

“Very humbling experience,” Ursua said.

At 1 p.m., the waiver deadline expired. Although he received interest from a couple of other teams, Ursua opted to re-sign with the Seahawks. He participated in practices and meetings on Wednesday afternoon.

“I thought I was heading in the right direction,” Ursua said. “I thought I had a good camp. And this happens. I’m trying to wrap my head around it. I’m making sure I stay hungry. I don’t plan on being down here (on the practice squad) long. I think I’ll be back on the roster.”