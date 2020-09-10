comscore Former University of Hawaii receiver John Ursua clears waivers and joins Seattle’s practice squad | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Former University of Hawaii receiver John Ursua clears waivers and joins Seattle’s practice squad

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

It took 24 hours for former University of Hawaii receiver John Ursua to return to the Seattle Seahawks. Read more

