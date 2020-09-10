Kamehameha’s third baseman Pa‘a Elarianoff chooses to stay home for college

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii baseball team’s 2022 recruiting class is now in session.

Pa‘a Elarianoff, a strong-hitting third baseman from Kamehameha Schools, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser he has accepted a 2022 scholarship offer from the Rainbow Warriors. Last week, the NCAA allowed baseball teams to begin recruiting high-school juniors.

“I’m from the Big Island, and I felt like playing in Hawaii will help me represent my state a little bit more,” Elarianoff said.

Elarianoff, who is 5 feet 10 and 215 pounds, also can pitch. He has drawn comparisons to Chayce Ka‘aua, a former UH catcher and designated hitter.

Elarianoff was born in Kona but was accepted to Kamehameha’s Kapalama campus as a seventh-grader. “I boarded,” Elarianoff said. “I went to a few (UH baseball) games here and there. I love their stadium. I love the environment they play around.”

Because of the pandemic, Kamehameha’s 2020 season was cut short. Summer plans for Elarianoff’s travel team — Hawaii Elite — also were canceled. But Elarianoff played a key role as a reliever in helping Team ‘Elima win the Hawaii Sandlot Classic in July.

Elarianoff credits his father for introducing him to the sport as well as helping him maintain a conditioning program during the pandemic.

Elarianoff was born with ptosis, a condition that caused his right eyelid to sag. He has undergone three surgeries that enable the upper eyelid to lift fully. “My father didn’t want me to get bullied for it,” Elarianoff said, “so he made me play sports. If people were worried about how good I am, then they wouldn’t bully me about my eye.”

Elarianoff has drawn attention for his baseball skills, gregarious personality and his kindness. He still is best friends with classmates from seventh grade and their families.

“My thing is, if I’m not a good person first, I shouldn’t play sports,” Elarianoff said. “I feel being a good person is more important than being a good player.”

Elarianoff said his parents set that standard. His youth-league games were played in Hilo, a 90-minute drive from the family’s home in Kona. “I felt bad for my parents,” he said. “There were games we’d have to be at the field at 6 o’clock for a game at 7:30. We’d have to get up at 4, and get ready to leave by 4:30.”

In April, the pandemic led to Kamehameha going to distance instruction. Elarianoff returned to Kona, where he trained under his father’s guidance. “My dad made me run every day,” Elarianoff said. “I have a (batting) cage in my house. I would run, then come back home and hit.”

Elarianoff said his ancestry is a mix of Russian, Hawaiian and Tahitian. His first name is Evan (pronounced Ee-von). “I’d rather be called Pa‘a,” he said.