Gov. David Ige signs bill to protect Hawaii musicians

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>“I think it’s good to have a measure of protection, because we have so little protections as musicians.”</strong> <strong>Keali‘i Reichel</strong> <em>Hawaii musician</em>

With live musical performances effectively silenced by the pandemic, the state of Hawaii gave a boost to local musicians Thursday with the signing of a bill designed to protect them from having someone else fraudulently use their identity to promote a performance. Read more

