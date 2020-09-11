Rearview Mirror: Answers to readers’ questions about Hawaii restaurants
By Bob Sigall
Today
Updated 12:24 a.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2012
Above, chef Kevin Achay entertains lunch patrons at Tanaka of Tokyo at Ala Moana Center. Enjoying the show are Tatijana Smith, left; her sister, Talisa Smith; Ilse Pratt, their mother; and Leslie Flanagan, an aunt.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1980
Rocky Aoki opened the first Benihana of Tokyo in 1964 in New York. In 1971 the Waikiki location opened in Hilton’s Village Bazaar.