Column: Set politics aside, support education in Hawaii

  • By Christina M. Kishimoto
  • Today
  • Updated 1:01 a.m.
  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Parents and their children met with Royal Elementary School teachers and administrators to pickup laptops and educational materials for remote learning during the first day of school on Aug. 17.

    Parents and their children met with Royal Elementary School teachers and administrators to pickup laptops and educational materials for remote learning during the first day of school on Aug. 17.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not only unleashed a fearful and destabilizing health crisis. In its wake it has exposed our state’s economic vulnerabilities, outdated systems and social inequities that demand public investment. Read more

