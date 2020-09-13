Calling all kids for Haiku art contest
- By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 1 a.m.
COURTESY CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL
“At Last I Sprouted” by ’Ihilani T. Sakai, Hilo Intermediate School, is the grade 6-8 winner
COURTESY CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL
“Leaves Fall, Roots Remain” by Allison Silva, Damien Memorial School, is the grade 9-12 winner
-
COURTESY CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL
“Swaying and Shaking” by Julie G. Kang, Punahou School, is the grade 3-5 winner of the 2019 Haiku Art Contest.
