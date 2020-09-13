Calling all kids for Haiku art contest

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Cherry Blossom Festival is best known for its annual pageant, in which young women of Japanese ancestry are celebrated for their dedication to Japanese culture, education and community service. But the festival runs another contest for children of all ages, genders and ethnic backgrounds: the Haiku Art Contest, which is open for entries until Oct. 3.

The contest requires contestants to create both a haiku — the popular short form of Japanese poetry — and an accompanying work of visual art.

“The CBF likes to extend a connection to the community outside the Japanese female community,” said Melani Carrie, a spokeswoman for the festival, noting that a few years ago, the winners were all boys. “They have the opportunity to write a haiku and they have to present it alongside a piece of art, so whether it’s a painting or a photograph that they’ve taken … it’s one holistic item.”

This year’s theme is “Kibou,” which means “hope” in Japanese. “Their haiku has to be based on whatever hope means to them, and then a visual representation of that as well,” Carrie said. Last year’s theme, as seen in the accompanying image, was “Kaizen,” which roughly translates as “improvement” or “always persisting, never giving up,” she said.

Traditional haiku consists of three phrases, totaling 17 syllables in a pattern of 5-7-5, with the sense of the haiku often turning on a single word, known as the “cutting word.” Elements of nature are a common subject matter. Modern haiku often vary from these principles, while maintaining the elegant simplicity of the traditional form.

Three winners will be chosen, based on grade level: grades 3-5; 6-8; and 9-12. Winners will receive a $100 prize and be honored at a future event. Their work will also appear in various festival publications.

Send entries to: 69th CBF Haiku Art Contest, PO Box 1105, Aiea HI 96701. Entries must be postmarked by Oct. 3. Visit cbfhawaii.com/haikuart for information and an application.