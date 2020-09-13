comscore Calling all kids for Haiku art contest | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Calling all kids for Haiku art contest

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1 a.m.
  "At Last I Sprouted" by 'Ihilani T. Sakai, Hilo Intermediate School, is the grade 6-8 winner

    COURTESY CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL

    “At Last I Sprouted” by ’Ihilani T. Sakai, Hilo Intermediate School, is the grade 6-8 winner

  "Leaves Fall, Roots Remain" by Allison Silva, Damien Memorial School, is the grade 9-12 winner

    COURTESY CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL

    “Leaves Fall, Roots Remain” by Allison Silva, Damien Memorial School, is the grade 9-12 winner

  "Swaying and Shaking" by Julie G. Kang, Punahou School, is the grade 3-5 winner of the 2019 Haiku Art Contest.

    COURTESY CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL

    “Swaying and Shaking” by Julie G. Kang, Punahou School, is the grade 3-5 winner of the 2019 Haiku Art Contest.

The Cherry Blossom Festival is best known for its annual pageant, in which young women of Japanese ancestry are celebrated for their dedication to Japanese culture, education and community service. Read more

