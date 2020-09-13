Hawaii News 65 Hawaii high school seniors named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 1 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Hawaii seniors come from 17 high schools, with one home-schooled student, according to the nonprofit National Merit Scholarship Corp. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A total of 65 Hawaii high school seniors have been named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists, placing them among about 16,000 high-scoring students nationally who will be eligible for more than $30 million in scholarships to be offered next spring. The Hawaii seniors come from 17 high schools, with one home-schooled student, according to the nonprofit National Merit Scholarship Corp., which announced the semifinalists last week. NMSC said more than 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test last fall. The semifinalists represent less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, including the highest-scoring entrants in each state. Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level, including completing a detailed application and writing an essay. NMSC officials said about 90% of the semifinalists are expected to become finalists, which will make them eligible for three types of National Merit Scholarships being offered in spring 2021. The Hawaii semifinalists are: Baldwin High >> Liam A. Caldwell Hawaii Baptist Academy >> Adia Ainsworth >> Johanna Seng >> Christine Yamamoto Hawaii Preparatory Academy >> Nissi K. Ragland Hilo High >> John H. Marrack >> Shwe Y. Win Homeschool >> Arjun Sharma ‘Iolani School >> Dagny V. Brand >> Maya C. S. Chang >> Devan H. Fujinaka >> Jayson T. Guo >> Madeline Y. Heyler >> Jeein Hong >> Dylan T. Kaneshiro >> Sunny T H. Katagiri >> Joshua O. Lerner >> Malia S. Monaco >> Kayla K. Mukai >> Carlson H. Ogata >> Joshua H. Park >> Hunter M. Schmidt >> Alexa-Rae P. Simao >> Mariko A. Storey- Matsutani >> Autumn J H T. Woolpert >> Kacey L M. Yamane Kaiser High >> Carlyn Y. Kagamida >> Ingus Y. Stegis Kalaheo High >> Nicolas P. Sarji Kalani High >> Maximilian Chan >> Lana C. Lubecke Kamehameha Schools Hawaii >> Xander A. Calicdan Kamehameha Schools Kapalama >> Parker I. Chang >> Cade J. Kane >> Mahina P. Kaomea >> Reece H. Kishimori >> Nainoa N. Watanabe Maui High >> Michael L. Wong McKinley High >> Anna Baker Mid-Pacific Institute >> Shao Hua Weng Punahou School >> Alexandra N. Buntin- Nakamura >> Samantha S. Chapman >> Michael W. Chen >> Harris K. Chin >> Braden T. Hallstrom >> Pascal T. He >> Kara J. Hirano >> Micah K. Hiu >> Matthew P. Hollinger >> Yang Hu >> Jonah P. Johnson >> Shawn Jun >> Devin K. Korybski >> Liam E. Lynch >> Erin E. Nishi >> Sejin Park >> Milica K. Prisic Smagghe >> Lauren Richards >> Victoria Takai >> Cosette T. Wu >> Andrew Y. Yu Roosevelt High >> Jenna S. Kim Seabury Hall >> Cai J. Noel Waipahu High >> Reyan E. Lee >> Julianne Ysabella A. Viernes Previous Story Senators press for details on COVID-19 response at Dole School in Kalihi