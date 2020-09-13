comscore 65 Hawaii high school seniors named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

65 Hawaii high school seniors named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1 a.m.

The Hawaii seniors come from 17 high schools, with one home-schooled student, according to the nonprofit National Merit Scholarship Corp. Read more

Previous Story
Senators press for details on COVID-19 response at Dole School in Kalihi

Scroll Up