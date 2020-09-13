Statewide drought conditions are affecting Hawaii ranchers especially hard
By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:36 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY ULUPALAKUA RANCH
Drought is affecting Hawaii ranchers who lack enough forage to sustain their herds. Although its higher-elevation pastures are still somewhat green, about a third of Ulupalakua Ranch’s 15,000 acres in southwest Maui are unusable due to dry conditions, according to ranch President Sumner Erdman.