Hawaii News | Vital Statistics

Vital statistics: Sept. 4 to Sept. 10, 2020

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health's Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Sept. 4-10

>> Ashley Victoria Cook and Ricilyn Mary Sanchez
>> Chelsie-Rae Keikilani Domingo and Jaydon Kala'i Masao Wai Hong Ahue
>> Joel Jeffrey Hehn and Allyson Haunani Holtz
>> Weston Red Honicker and Marie Silvia DiLorenzo
>> Nicholas Jeffrey Huhn and Danielle Marie Morehead
>> ChaQuan Stacey Jones and Tyjahe Donielle Ann Baugh
>> Priscilla Che Yun Ko and Charles Curtis Milne
>> Eugene Kapiliokalani Lehano and Cristen Regina Kulialani Aona
>> Guillermo Antonio Lopez and Emmy Louise Nation
>> Taylor Rene Mitchell and Ryan Angus Osbourne Allen
>> Angilynne Kahealani Pekelo and Steve Allen Cedillo
>> Cherylann Ululani Santiago and Acey Kaleiokalani Ferreira
>> James Thomas Smith III and Monica Ann Peylynne Sarono
>> Di Sun and Stanford Gee Ming Lee

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Sept. 4-10

>> Kapri Cielle Tabora Ambrocio
>> Clara Ozzie Mae Anderson
>> Saffaiure-Kelc Kaonohiokalani Eseta Auelua-Otto
>> Kaylani Pulelehualaniho'olaikapu'uwai Bangloy-Kanalulu
>> Harmony Jade Tagalicud Bernardo
>> Austin Hisashi Boulware
>> Camden-James Kaipo Brooke
>> Cora Vonne Browning
>> Jasryn Taiana Puahanaomanaialupamekemana'olana Cartwright
>> Lincoln Scott Collier
>> Sione Heamoni Daye Del Rio
>> Harper Skye-Yost Domanico
>> Dayzia 'Anelahaweo Gaboya
>> Roman Angelo Garcia
>> Noah Jay Gasdaska
>> Josie Pilialoha Kaaihue
>> Ke'ohi Nathan Kanae
>> Zysha Priscilla Kina'ole Keola
>> Rowan James Kersey
>> Adrian James Leal
>> Zachariah Thomas Lebeau
>> Darien James Pacba Magday
>> Kyah Kuupua'olena Montira-Aweau
>> Ocean Kiyomi Nelson
>> Azekiel Azriel Luke Pereira
>> Roman Kahekili Place
>> Haven Shay Nazareno Rodriguez
>> Steven Yunmin Shinkawa
>> Selenito Kasual Wintoni Sitani
>> Altony Remce Sonis
>> Marley Faith Kimie Suniga
>> Logan James Tai See-Lacambacal
>> Kaylee Chieko Yamaguchi