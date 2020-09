Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

University of Hawaii and Canadian Football League standout Chad Owens will host a new sports talk series debuting Monday on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page, staradvertiser.com and other platforms.

“The CO2 RUN DWN” will run at 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and feature insights, interviews and commentary from the former CFL most valuable player and UH all-time career yardage leader.

Nicknamed “Mighty Mouse,” Owens was an explosive wide receiver, punt returner and kick returner for head coach June Jones’s run-and-shoot offense from 2001-2004. In 2004, he was named a second-team All-American and won the Mosi Tatupu Award for college football’s best special teams player.

Owens, 38, went on to have a distinguished career in the CFL where he was a key player on two championship Grey Cup teams, and won the league’s 2012 most outstanding player and 2010 most outstanding special teams player.

On “The CO2 RUN DWN,” Owens will discuss the top local and national sports news and feature Hawaii star athletes.