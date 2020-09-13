comscore University of Hawaii basketball team expects clarity soon from NCAA on start of the season | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii basketball team expects clarity soon from NCAA on start of the season

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:12 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii head coach Eran Ganot instructs his team from the sideline during a game on Jan. 25.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii head coach Eran Ganot instructs his team from the sideline during a game on Jan. 25.

This Wednesday, the NCAA is expected to provide a possible time line for the college basketball season. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Sept. 12, 2020

Scroll Up