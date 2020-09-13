Signs of Hawaiian Life — Sept. 13, 2020

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Callie Akazawa and Christian Sele snapped a photo at an outpost of Honolulu Coffee in Osaka, Japan, in May 2019. Photo by Audrey Kurihara.
Kikue Oyama discovered the Hawaiian restaurant Pacific Grill Kai at the Aeon Mall Okayama in Okayama, Japan, in April 2017. Photo by Karen Naguwa.
While on a trip to Milan, Italy, in September 2019,
Palolo residents Chris and Carol Toda spotted three poke shops, including the Poke House, during a short walk from their hotel to the train station. Photo by
passerby.